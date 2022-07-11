Mangaluru (K'taka), Jul 11 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Monday visited the Muloor-Thottam areas in Udupi district badly affected by sea erosion caused by incessant rains.

Karandlaje, who represents the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in the Lok Sabha, later told reporters that the Centre along with the state government will chalk out an action plan to find a permanent solution to the problem.

The Union minister said permanent retaining walls are required to prevent sea erosion in the coastal region. The construction of walls is getting delayed on account of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules and other issues, she said.

Karandlaje said the twin districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada received more rains than usual in the last 10 days, resulting in damage to property. Seven houses have been completely destroyed while 30 houses were partially damaged.

The minister said in Udupi district alone, damage to property worth Rs 30 crore has been reported. The state chief minister has agreed to release adequate compensation to the affected people in phases.

The assessment of damage to agricultural crops will be done after the rains recede, she said.

The minister also visited the flood-affected Giliyaru village in the district. Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao and other officials accompanied the minister.

Later, the minister presided over a meeting held at the deputy commissioner's office to review the situation. Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat, Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan and other officials took part in the meeting.

