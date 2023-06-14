New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal held a meeting with senior officials of his ministries as well as the Gujarat government to review preparedness for Cyclone Biporjoy and ensure that the losses are kept at a minimum.

'Biparjoy', which is being described as a severe cyclonic storm, is likely to cross the Gujarat coast on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the Union minister said, "We must be prepared for all kinds of eventualities as this could be one of the severest storms to have hit the country once it makes landfall. We are taking steps to minimise the loss of lives and property and are committed to ensuring people's safety. Those residing in coastal areas are evacuated to safer shores and measures are being undertaken to raise make-shift shelters for people in harm's way."

"All necessary steps are also being taken to provide emergency medical care as well as nutrition to children and the needy at the shelters. We have also reviewed our preparedness to ensure the safety of large ships in the affected areas. We are constantly monitoring the evacuation process. Our teams on the ground are on high alert and are ready to mobilise all necessary steps to save lives and keep damage to property to a minimum," Sonowal added.

The Kandla Port authority has set up three control rooms, equipped with modern communications tools, at Gandhidham, which have been working round the clock since June 11. A public awareness campaign is also going on and necessary advisories have been issued to all associations and authorities.

About 3,000 people, living in the Port area and other low-lying areas around it, have already been evacuated and shifted to relief shelters.

Several other relief shelters, with a capacity to accommodate 5,000 to 6,000 persons, have been set up at Gopalpuri colony.

All necessary items such as drinking water, food packets, and medical support, among others, are being arranged and made available at the shelter. Doctors from the port hospital have been deputed to treat those who need emergency medical care.

For ensuring minimum losses to property, anchored vessels have already sailed out of the Gulf of Kachchh. Shifting of the remaining vessels from their berths has also been completed, the Union minister informed, adding that all moving cranes have been secured after the evacuation of vessels at berth.

High Masts Lighting Towers have been lowered down in an alternate manner, he said, adding that the Steel Floating Dry Dock has been secured and operations inside have been suspended.

All port crafts and other crafts at Kandla and Vadinar Harbour have been secured and kept on standby at short notice, he informed further.

During the review meeting, the Union Minister was also appraised by DG Shipping and CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board that all necessary steps, as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), were being taken to ensure that there is no loss of life or property onboard any vessel or shipping asset in the area of impact.

All teams on the ground are closely tracking the movement of cyclone 'Biparjoy' at Signal Station, Kandla, and Vadinar, the minister was informed.

Medical teams and ambulances are on standby to attend to any emergency situation.

The Fire Brigade Division of DPA has also been kept on high alert to avoid any causalities and extend all necessary support to the district administration in rescue and relief work as may be required.

Arrangements for power backup at different places and in the backup area of ports have been made for use in the event of a power failure. The drainage system has been surveyed and cleared of any blockage to facilitate the free flow of stormwater.

Sonowal also reviewed steps taken by the the officials of Mercantile Marine Department at Kandla and Jamnagar to mitigate losses.

He also enquired about the safety of the fishing harbours, ensuring that all fishermen and those residing in the area of impact are evacuated to safety.

The Union minister requested all agencies to coordinate and communicate constantly for the protection of life and property till the cyclone passes. (ANI)

