Purulia (West Bengal) [India], April 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, attended the funeral procession of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Manish Raman Mishra, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. He called on all political parties to put aside their differences and unite for the country's sake.

Sukanta to ANI, Sukanta Majumdar said, "Our government is extremely serious about this attack. PM Narendra Modi has stopped any connection we had with Pakistan. This was necessary. The Indus Water Treaty has been suspended. Visas have been cancelled. They have been given 48 hours to leave the country. Advisors have been called back from Pakistan and the number has been reduced. The government will take account of every single murder, and whoever is involved in this will be brought to justice; this is guaranteed. Have faith in PM Modi and our government. We are not afraid of Pakistan."

He further stated, "I met his family members. I will be present during his last rites. People are very sad and angry. As of now, all political parties should rise above politics and unite to work for the country. A few days ago, in Murshidabad, too, Hindus were attacked. This means some people are attempting to create an anti-Hindu environment in the country."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remarked that the entire nation is distressed and stands in solidarity with the grieving families.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The Prime Minister assured that every effort is being made by the government to ensure the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment.

Addressing a gathering at Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi highlighted the profound loss suffered by families, where some lost their sons, brothers, or life partners, noting that the victims came from diverse linguistic and regional backgrounds--some spoke Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, and some were from Bihar.

"The terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination", the Prime Minister said, asserting that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism. "The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror," the PM stressed.

PM Modi declared from Bihar that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist, their handlers, and their backers, emphasising that India will pursue them to the ends of the earth.

"India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism and terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is served and the entire nation is firm in this resolve against terrorism", he stressed. PM Modi further stated that everyone who believes in humanity stands with India during these times. He expressed his gratitude to the people and leaders of various countries who have supported India in these moments.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release. (ANI)

