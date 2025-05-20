New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a 40-feet long section of a concrete dam over the Atreyee river was swept away due to heavy rains.

In a post on X, Majumdar wrote that the West Bengal government which brought in a "flood of development" had unfortunately proved it's failure time again in the public.

He further wrote that the government had made it clear that they were under complete darkness.

"A few months ago, the bridge suddenly collapsed, and now a nearly 40-foot-long section of the concrete dam over the Atreyi River has been swept away by the current!

"The West Bengal government, which brought a 'flood of development' everywhere in the state under the ultimate inspiration of Mamata Banerjee, is unfortunately proving its failure time and again in public. Whether it is the incompetence of government engineers or the corruption in construction companies and construction materials is another matter, but it is becoming clear that the state is in complete darkness under the rule of Trinamool. The tide of corruption is breaking the dams time and again and the money-grubbing brokers are getting excited!" the post read.

Meanwhile, Majumdar led a Tiranga Yatra' in Kolkata to honour the Indian Armed Forces. He said the yatra was being held to celebrate the bravery shown by the forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "We are joyfully celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor through Tiranga Yatra in every corner of the country. Today we are celebrating the story of valor that the Armed Forces has written on Pakistani soil under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We are sending the message that we are standing with the Armed Forces."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and it will continue till May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success. (ANI)

