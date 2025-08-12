New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday participated in the 'Har Ghar Tirangaa' Bike rally with Members of Parliament in Delhi ahead of the Independence Day on Friday.

Shekhawat highlighted the importance of Tiranga as a unifying force which reminds about the those who laid down their lives for the sake of the country.

"... There are many events that tie our diverse country together. Republic Day and Independence Day are two such festivals. Our tirangaa also ties us together in a strong bond and gives us a sense of purpose. It reminds us of all those who have lived, died, and become immortal for our country... At a time when India is entering its Amrit Kal and moving towards a Viksit Bharat, Tirangaa yatra under the Har Ghar Tirangaa campaign is being organised every year for the last four years, to remind everyone of the love they have for India...," Shekhawat told reporters here.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticised the INDIA bloc leaders for not joiining the rally

"We took out a bike tirangaa yatra from Bharat Mandapam to India Gate. Many NDA leaders were part of this tirangaa yatra... Our soldiers and our sisters took part in this and made it a success. We cannot see INDIA bloc leaders, which is a little sad, given that it was a call given by the Ministry of Culture. Everyone should have come."

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the national flag will be hoisted on every home and establishment from August 13 to 15.

According to the Ministry of Culture, this year the initiative will run from August 2 to August 15, during which the government has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes.

The Ministry also stated that this year around, along with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the government has also taken up a resolve for cleanliness.

"From August 2 to 15, hoist the tricolour at your home," The Ministry of Culture stated in an earlier post on X.

"This time, along with the tricolour, a resolve for cleanliness -- The message of "Cleanliness is Service" will be spread to every individual," the post added. (ANI)

