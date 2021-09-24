Srinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Pashupati Kumar Paras attended various programmes in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as part of the central government's special public outreach programme in the union territory.

Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, visited Budgam district in central Kashmir.

Also Read | TS EdCET 2021 Result Declared At edcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

Interacting with local public representatives, traders, fruit growers and the youth at the Government Degree College Charisharrief, the minister said a new era of development has started in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the next two to three years, the people of the UT will feel a new road map of broad-based development on equitable share. The prime minister has a dream to envisage progress and prosperity of the UT,” he said, according to a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review: Best Mid-Range Phone To Buy Right Now?.

The minister inaugurated Sub-District Hospital Charisharrief which has been completed at a cost of Rs 11.65 crore. He inspected all sections of the hospital and ascertained from the authorities about its functioning and availability of medical supplies and other allied infrastructure.

The minister then visited the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Ul Alam.

Responding to the grievances and issues raised during the interactions, the minister reiterated that the government is going to improve all ITIs on latest parameters. He added that the latest curriculum and more employment generation courses will be introduced very soon.

The Union minister laid the foundation of Charisharrief Hafroo Batpora road which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.75 crore.

He said the government is formulating a comprehensive plan to spend the allotted amount on the development of infrastructure in the union territory.

The minister also visited Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district where he interacted with local artisans associated with 'Mirgund Handicraft Cluster'.

He held a comprehensive interaction with the artisans and took first hand appraisal of various activities carried out in the handicraft cluster.

After the interaction, Chandrasekhar expressed his happiness over the outstanding art and skill performed by the local artisans and said the central government has launched various programmes and schemes which aim to promote traditional industries based on local art and skills.

He said through the Skill India programme, special emphasis is being laid for the encouragement of local artisans.

Paras, the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, visited the Centre of Excellence in Zawoora here and had a detailed interaction with progressive farmers and entrepreneurs.

He said the government is committed to fulfil all genuine demands of farming community of the valley.

He said the government has already initiated several measures to realise Prime Minister Modi's dream of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Highlighting the initiatives of Union Government for development of food processing sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Paras said the Centre is exploring possibilities to set up mini food parks in the union territory to boost investment.

He said that apart from enhancing processing capacity in the region, this will ensure farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.

He announced that a special team from the Centre will be deputed to the valley to assess the problems being faced by the farming community.

Many entrepreneurs and fruit growers interacted with the minister. They demanded that at least one fruit processing unit be established in every district to cater to local demands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)