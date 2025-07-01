New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs Pabitra Margherita inaugurated the 73rd edition of India International Garment Fair (IIGF) on Tuesday.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Chairman AEPC Sudhir Sekhri, prominent industry leaders and a large number of international buyers and exhibitors.

Delivering his inaugural address, Margherita said, "73rd edition of the India International Garment Fair (IIGF) is Asia's largest and most dynamic garment fair. This fair is not just a showcase of fabrics and fashion; it is a celebration of the creativity, craftsmanship, and confidence of Indians. This year, with an exhibition area of over 21,000 square metres and participation from buyers across 80 countries spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and Eurasia, this edition reaffirms the growing global trust in Indian textiles."

Minster further underlined, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and the guidance of Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh ji, the Ministry is focused on expanding India's global footprint in textiles and apparel. We are not just aiming for volumes, we are working towards value, versatility, and visibility."

The textile and apparel industry contributes 2.3 per cent to India's GDP, 13 per cent to industrial production, and 12 per cent to exports.

In 2023-24 alone, we exported textile products worth $34.4 billion, with apparel accounting for 42 per cent of that. We now aim to cross $100 billion in textile exports by 2030, and every MSME, every entrepreneur, every exporter has a role in achieving this, Margherita highlighted.

He also emphasised that with over 80 per cent of India's textile sector being MSME-driven, it is important to focus on boosting productivity, ensuring steady raw material supply, and reducing import dependence to stay competitive.

Highlighting on the road ahead, the Minister underlined, "On the trade front, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, and our ongoing negotiations with the EU and US, will open new avenues for growth. These are high-value, quality-conscious markets, and we are committed to equipping Indian exporters with the right strategy, standards, and compliance to seize these opportunities."

Commenting on the 73rd Edition of IIGF, Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman, AEPC and IGFA, said, "I am happy to share that IIGF will provide a strong platform for the Indian apparel exporters to capitalise on India's momentum for growth. India's textile sector is at a pivotal moment, where the acceptability of 'Made in India' brands is more than ever before in the global sourcing arena. With the right policy push, innovation, and global partnerships, this could be the decade where India emerges not just as a volume player, but a value-added global garment exports powerhouse."

The 73rd edition of IIGF focuses on showcasing the latest apparel trends tailored to meet the requirements of the European Union, the USA, and other Western markets. A large number of them are based on sustainable manufacturing practices. This year's event will highlight India's prowess in design, pattern and technological advancements, reflecting our unwavering commitment to innovation and responsible production.

While highlighting the objective of the Fair, Chairman AEPC stated that IIGF will support MSMEs by helping them enter and grow in international markets while showcasing the latest fashion collections to a global audience. This will also facilitate buyer connections and drive industry growth through exposure and engagement.

The India International Garment Fair features 361 exporters showcasing across 9,375 sq. mtrs. The fair features participation from 12 states across India. Key participating states include: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Haryana.

The total number of countries represented at the 73rd IIGF is 79. (ANI)

