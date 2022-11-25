New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A United Airlines flight from the national capital to Chicago with 197 passengers onboard was cancelled due to a technical snag on Friday morning.

The flight is now scheduled to depart on Saturday morning.

The aircraft departed from the stand but returned back at the Terminal 3 of the airport here and passengers had to wait in the plane for sometime before the flight was finally cancelled, according to sources in the know.

An airline spokesperson said its team provided assistance to the customers. There were 197 customers and 14 crew members in the plane.

"Our team at Delhi International Airport provided assistance to customers of United flight 713 (Delhi-Chicago O'Hare) today, which was cancelled following a technical issue and our crew subsequently exceeding their duty hours.

"The aircraft is scheduled to depart Delhi International Airport for Chicago O'Hare tomorrow (26 November) at 3:15am (local time)," the spokesperson said in a statement.

