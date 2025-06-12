Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday chaired a key review meeting with the Horticulture Department and senior officials to discuss preparations for the upcoming apple season. Speaking to reporters after the meeting in Shimla, Negi said that the government would strictly enforce universal carton packaging norms this year to ensure fair returns for fruit growers and prevent exploitation by middlemen.

"Last year, we introduced the policy of selling apples based on weight using universal cartons. A law was also made to support this. This year, we have decided that the rule will be enforced with full authority so that farmers do not suffer losses and get fair prices for their produce," Negi said.

The minister also addressed concerns among apple growers about a possible increase in import tariffs by the United States on Indian apples. Growers fear that if the tariff is raised from 50 per cent and the duty relief on imported apples from the US is reduced, it could hurt the domestic apple market.

The meeting also discussed long-term measures to strengthen the horticulture sector. Among the key suggestions was a shift in storage infrastructure strategy.

"Instead of investing in large-scale controlled atmosphere (CA) storage units, we are considering smaller, decentralised CA stores across the apple belt to support local growers," Negi said.

The minister also criticised the inaccurate yield estimates made in the past, saying these often lead to poor planning and market mismanagement.

"We have decided that starting next year, crop yield estimations will be made using scientific methods," he added.

Another major issue raised in the meeting was the increasing number of cases where traders buy produce but flee without payment. Negi revealed that so far, data shows that traders have absconded with Rs 14 crore owed to growers, and this figure could be even higher, as not all farmers have filed complaints.

"We are forming a special subcommittee to look into how traders are exploiting farmers, especially after purchasing the produce and not making payments. Despite High Court orders, many farmers are not getting justice. We are determined to address this," said Negi.

The minister also mentioned discussions on implementing APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) laws more effectively. The APMC chairman attended the meeting, and steps are being taken to ensure better regulation and protection for growers in mandis (markets).

Two sub-committees have been formed, one to focus on improving marketing and facilities for fruit growers, and another to recommend ways to protect farmers from market exploitation.

"If apples are sold in any packaging other than the mandated universal carton, then both the seller and the buyer will be held legally accountable," Negi warned.

He said that the focus on infrastructure, insurance, and subsidy clearances is being given by the state government.

Negi noted that unseasonal weather has had varying impacts across the lower, middle, and higher belts of the apple-growing regions.

"Weather changes have certainly impacted apple production, although some areas are likely to have a good season. We are planning accordingly," Negi said.

Negi said instructions have been issued to ensure roads remain accessible, allowing fruits to reach markets on time to address potential disruptions during the monsoon season.

He also provided updates on pending subsidies for anti-hail nets and other support schemes.

"In most apple-growing areas, farmers have already installed anti-hail nets. The remaining subsidy dues are being cleared," he said, adding that Rs 48 crore is still due to be paid to the farmers were pending under the MIS (Market Intervention Scheme), and during the past two years, most of such payments to farmers for their produce have now been paid.

Negi criticised the central government's move to scrap the MIS scheme and noted that Himachal is now working on alternative projects to ensure financial support reaches farmers.

"We are trying to bring in a large-scale project for apple belt development using scientific methods. Though the Centre reduced our budget, our ongoing HP Shiv Project, which is worth Rs 1,200 crore, is directly benefiting 15,000 farmers," he said.

The horticulture minister said the state government remains committed to making apple farming more sustainable, profitable, and scientifically advanced, despite budget constraints and challenges in central support. (ANI)

