Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): The officials of the forest department filed a complaint against unknown people for taking away a tractor seized in connection with illegal sand mining by threatening them in Morena district, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Ambah region on March 18. A team from the forest department intercepted a tractor-trolley filled with sand but the driver tried to escape from the site and the trolley got overturned. The team removed the tractor from the trolley and was taking it to Ambah police station but on the way, a few people forcibly took away the tractor by threatening the officials.

Following this, the forest official submitted a written application to the Ambah police station seeking action into the matter.

Superintendent of National Chambal Sanctuary, Morena, Bhura Gaikwad told ANI, "On the instruction of senior officials, a team under my leadership including staff from Ambah, Morena and Jaura, were visiting the region in connection with preventing illegal sand mining. During this, a tractor was found involved in illegal sand mining near Ambah. Our team of Ambah tried to stop them, but the driver of the tractor accelerated to escape from the spot and in the attempt to run away the trolley overturned."

"It was difficult to bring the tractor-trolley in such a situation, so the team separated the tractor from the trolley and they were bringing the tractor to the Ambah police station. But in a way around 10 unknown people on bikes arrived, stopped the team and took away the tractor by threatening them with weapons. Our staff members reached Ambah police station to lodge an FIR but it was not registered. We have submitted a written application and investigation into the matter is underway," he added. (ANI)

