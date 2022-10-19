New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Congress has no future unless it rediscovers its leader and first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said on Wednesday.

He also claimed that neither of the Congress presidential poll candidates spoke about policy during their campaign but were "enjoying the festivity" around the election.

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor were in the electoral contest, with the former winning the poll to the party's top post.

"Victorious Kharge.. defeated Tharoor..! Both were keen not to say anything about policy.They were enjoying festivity around election. Remember Pattabhi-Subhash Bose contest of yester years? That was based on policy debates. Unless Congress re discover Nehru,it has no future," Viswam said in a tweet.

It was way back in 1939, when an electoral contest decided who would be Congress president and in fact, Mahatma Gandhi's candidate Pattabhi Sitaramayya had lost to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

