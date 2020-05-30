Unlock 1: MHA Issues National Directives for COVID-19 Management, Use of Face Masks and Social Distancing Compulsory

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 30: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued national directives for coronavirus management, including compulsory use of face masks and social distancing norms.

The guidelines for the phased re-opening -- Unlock 1 -- of the nationwide lockdown will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020. Unlock 1 National Directives: MHA Makes Face Mask Mandatory, Lists Down Social Distancing Norms to be Followed; Here Are Full Details.

"Face coverings are compulsory in public places, workplaces and during transport. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than 5 persons at a time," read the directives.

While large public gatherings and congregations continue to remain prohibited, the MHA has ordered that not more than 50 people can attend marriage related gatherings and only 20 people will be allowed for funerals.

Check Full Guidelines of Lockdown 5-0:

From 01.06.2020 ●Within Containment Zones, #Lockdown restrictions to continue till 30.06.2020 ●#Unlock1 All activities to be relaxed in phased manner outside containment zones, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines ●States may impose restrictions/prohibit activities as per assessment pic.twitter.com/LDbmvf6Gfa — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 30, 2020

Additional rules and regulations have been issued for workplaces.

"As far as possible the practice of Work from Home should be followed. Staggering of work/business hours will be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments. Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas," read the directives.

The MHA said that frequent sanitisation should be conducted for entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact, including between shifts. Unlock 1 Guidelines: MHA Reduces Night Curfew Timings To 9 PM-5 AM From 7 PM-7 AM.

"All persons in charge of workplaces will ensure adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc," the directives read. Continuing with its earlier order, the MHA said that spitting in public places will be punishable with fine and consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc in public places is prohibited.

