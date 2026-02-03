New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday listed the appeal of EX MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for hearing on a day-to-day basis. He has been in custody for more than 7 years.

He has challenged his 10 years and his conviction in the Unnao custodial death case. His plea for suspension of sentence has already been rejected by the High Court.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma listed the matter for hearing on February 11. This would be a day-to-day hearing. The bench has fixed a hearing for 12.30 on February 11.

This case is connected with the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father.

Advocate Kanhaiya Singhal appeared for Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Advocate Anubha Bhardwaj appeared for the CBI.

On January 19, the High Court refused to Suspend of sentence (bail) of Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He is a former BJP MLA. He has been in custody since April 13 2018.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja had rejected the plea seeking suspension of the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

While pronouncing the judgement, Justice Dudeja said, " Court is of concious of view that appellant has undergone the period of more than 7 years. Still, there is no ground for suspension of sentence."

Earlier, Sengar was granted bail in a minor rape case on December 23, 2025. However, the Supreme Court stayed the order on December 29, 2025.

It was submitted that appellant Sengar has been in custody for the last 9 years in this case. Only 11 months are left.

Earlier, counsel for Sengar argued that the appellant was not present at the site on April 3, 2018.

It was also submitted that the trial court relied on Section 61 of the Cr.P.C. in relation to the Appellant's secretary, Santosh Mishra. He spoke with the appellant by phone on the day of the incident, when the appellant was not present. However, he was not examined by the court.

It was also argued that there was a contradiction between the statements of two witnesses. There is a lack of credibility and reliability.

Senger along with other accused, was convicted by the Tis Hazari Court in 2018. He is also serving a life sentence in Minor's rape case.

These cases arise from FIRs registered in 2018 at the Police Station Makhi, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and were decided by the District and Sessions Judge (West) at the Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi.

Senger's counsel had argued that the appellant had been languishing in jail since April 13 2018, except for abrief period when he was granted the benefit of an interim suspension of sentence by this Court, on account of the marriage of his daughter, and the appellant had admittedly not misused the liberty granted to him.

On June 4, 2017, the minor daughter of the victim was enticed on the pretext of getting a job and was taken to the house of appellant Kuldeep Singh Senger, where the appellant had raped her.

The high court had noted that on April 3, 2018, the family of the minor rape victim had travelled to Unnao for a court hearing when her father, the victim, was brutally assaulted by the accused persons in broad daylight. The very next day, the police arrested the victim, Surendra, on allegations of being in illegal possession of arms, and he had ultimately succumbed to multiple injuries suffered by him in police custody on April 9, 2018. (ANI)

