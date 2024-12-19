New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar has approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday to extend his interim bail for an additional five months, citing medical reasons, in connection with the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The Division Bench, which had granted interim bail to Sengar until December 20 while he is serving a life sentence in the case, scheduled the next hearing for tomorrow. The court noted that, in addition to an earlier medical report, AIIMS had raised concerns regarding the number of visitors seeing Sengar.

It stated that a large number of visitors had interfered with his medical care and disrupted his routine at AIIMS. "This is the first time AIIMS has sent such a communication," the court remarked. However, Sengar's counsel clarified that only his family members had visited him during the medical evaluation.

On December 5, the court granted two weeks interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar on medical grounds. He is serving a life sentence in a POCSO case. He was convicted in the Unnao Rape case in 2018.

The bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma granted two weeks interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar for treatment. The High Court had directed that he shall be admitted to AIIMS New Delhi and undergo the medical valuation.

The High Court also said that after valuation by the medical board, Medical Superintendent would suggest the court whether his treatment is possible at AIIMS. It is claimed that he is suffering from diabetes, cataract, retinal issues and other ailments.

The High Court said that Sengar will be admitted in hospital for at least 2 to 3 days. After discharge from the hospital, he will stay at a known location and shall remain in touch with the investigation officer.

The High Court also said that he shall not leave Delhi. The bench said that after his medical valuation status report will be filed on the next date. The Medical Superintendent will suggest whether the sought treatment is possible at AIIMS or not.

Senior advocate N Hariharan submitted that Sengar has a retina problem and he wants to undergo treatment at Shankar Netralay, Chennai. On the other hand, advocate Mehmood Pracha appeared for the rape survivor and opposed the bail application. He submitted that earlier medical reports had not suggested that the treatment sought was not possible at AIIMS.

It was also submitted that if the accused is released on interim bail it can cause threat to the victim who has been provided security. (ANI)

