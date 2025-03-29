Hyderabad, Mar 29 (PTI) Students of University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Saturday night held a protest against the Telangana government's proposal to develop 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli here to develop IT Parks and others besides condemning the recent statements of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Assembly on the issue.

Raising slogans against the Congress government in Telangana, the students took out a march on the campus on Saturday night as per a protest call given by the University of Hyderabad Students' Union (UoHSU), for burning an effigy of the Telangana government.

The protesting students demanded the government to stop the reported proposal to auction the land and register the land in the name of the University.

The protesting students raised slogans against the police and an argument broke out, when they tried to burn the effigy.

The protesters alleged they were manhandled during their peaceful protest and demanded the police to leave the campus.

"Despite attempts to snatch the effigy and suppress the protest, the Students' Union successfully resisted and burned the government's effigy," a release from the UoHSU claimed.

The University students had also held a protest on March 13 demanding the Telangana government to stop the reported auction.

Without naming BRS, Revanth Reddy had recently in the Assembly alleged that university students are provoked and PILs are filed in courts indirectly in the issue of planned development of a land parcel.

Observing that the land is located at the Financial District in the city's IT hub, he said the government's endeavour is to promote investments, IT parks and generate employment on a large scale.

The land parcel has nothing to do with the University, he said.

The students and others are opposing the proposal to undertake development at the land parcel on the grounds of environmental conservation.

They asserted that the land incorporates the Mushroom Rock area in the UoH, near its East Campus.

However, a UoH official earlier said the land is owned by the state government since 1974 and it was never been mutated to the varsity.

