Banda (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A man died while eight sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw on the Bundelkhand Expressway here on Wednesday, police said.

The speeding bus hit the Banda-bound three-wheeler near Collector Purwa village under Kotwali Police Station, they said.

Driver of the auto-rickshaw, Durga (35), died while eight of its passengers -- Sharmila (30), Santoshi (45), Sanu (25), Shivani (3), Sona (50), Billary (42), Vinita (13) and Santosh (35) -- were injured, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Ambuja Trivedi said the injured have been admitted to the government hospital for treatment.

After the accident, the driver of the bus fled from the spot, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he added.

