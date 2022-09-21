Mumbai, September 21: The elections for the new president of the Congress party is gaining momentum with various names including those of Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, and Rahul Gandhi among others doing rounds on social media. Almost after two decades, the Congress President Election will see a nail-biting contest with Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor also likely to enter the poll after he met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

If reports are to be believed, there will be no candidate from the Gandhi family, who will contest the Congress Presidential elections. Among the various names that are doing rounds, the frontrunners include Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, Digvijay Singh, and Rahul Gandhi.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Frontrunner

As per reports, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is the frontrunner to win the Congress Presidential Elections 2022. The 71-year-old Chief Minister of Rajasthan is most likely to win the Congress presidential polls. However, reports also suggest that Gehlot is reluctant to move to Delhi and give up on his Chief Ministerial post to his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, who could be elevated to the Chief Minister's chair if Gehlot becomes Congress president. On Wednesday, Gehlot said that he will not back out if the party wants him to contest the Congress presidential poll.

Shashi Tharoor Meets Sonia Gandhi, Prepares To File Nomination Papers

Besides Ashok Gehlot, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is seen as a potential candidate from the G-23 group to content the Congress presidential poll. On Wednesday, Tharoor met the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi, who told him that she would stay neutral in the party's presidential elections. Meanwhile, Tharoor, who is preparing to file his nomination papers, also visited the AICC office to check the delegate list ahead of the notifications for the Congress presidential polls. Tharoor has also sought support of Congress delegates and party members to contest the Presidential elections.

Digvijay Singh Is Also in Fray

As per reports, 75-year-old Digvijaya Singh is also in the fray to contest the Congress presidential polls which will be held on October 17. Interestingly, Singh's name comes after he suggested that he would join Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor as a candidate for the Congress presidential elections. While speaking to media persons, Digvijay Singh said, "Everyone has the right to contest... You will know the answer on the evening of 30th (last day of nominations)."

Will Rahul Gandhi Contest Congress Presidential Elections?

There are reports that no member of the Gandhi family will contest the Congress presidential elections. Recently, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also indicated that he will throw his hat in the ring if Rahul Gandhi does not agree to take on the party's reins. In the first week of September, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that whether he contests the party president's post or not will be clear when the poll takes place. Back then Gandhi said, "The election is scheduled to take place after a few weeks and if I don't contest, then ask me and I shall answer." Meanwhile, regional states such as Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat passed resolutions to back Rahul Gandhi to become the new party chief.

The elections for the Congress President post will be held on October 17 to decide the new leader of the Congress party.

