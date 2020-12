Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) An 18-year-old man died on Tuesday after his hand got stuck in a machine in a private paper mill in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The victim identified as Akshit, a local resident, died on the spot at the paper mill located on Bhopa Road, they added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

