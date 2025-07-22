Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) Yamunapar Zone and Kaundhiyara Police on Tuesday arrested two individuals and recovered over 13.55 kilograms of illegal cannabis from their possession in Prayagraj, police said.

According to police officials, the arrests were made near Kaitha Pulia in the Kaundhiyara police station area following a tip-off received during a routine checking operation.

The accused have been identified as Jogendra Singh Chauhan (20) and Sharda Prasad Kesarwani (19), both residents of Prayagraj.

In addition to the narcotics, police also seized a motorcycle used for transporting the contraband.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Kaundhiyara Police Station, Commissionerate Prayagraj. Further legal proceedings are underway.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to procuring ganja from outside sources and selling it in small quantities across the city. The profits were reportedly split equally and used to fund their personal indulgences, according to police.

One of the accused, Sharda Prasad Kesarwani, has a prior criminal record and has been previously booked in several cases.

Police have intensified their crackdown, and further investigation is underway

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had busted an interstate drug syndicate, arresting three key members and seizing a significant quantity of high-quality ganja (marijuana), as per a release.

The team conducted a trap near Nala, Golf Course Road in Dwarka, and intercepted two vehicles. The occupants were apprehended, and a total of 411 kg of fine-quality ganja was recovered.

Arrested accused have been identified as Lokesh Bhardwaj (27) resident of Maheshwari, Rewari, Haryana, Ashish Khasa aka Ashu (20), resident of Maheshwari, Rewari, Haryana, Moeen Khan (24) resident of Nuh, Haryana, Srikant, Prasad (33), resident of Gopalganj, Bihar, and the source of contraband.

The accused persons were involved in the illegal trade of ganja, with some having a history of similar offenses. They were motivated by the prospect of easy money. Further investigation is being conducted to uncover the entire network and identify other key players involved in the syndicate.

The estimated international market value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs 1.90 crore. (ANI)

