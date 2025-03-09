Firozabad (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Two people died and 10 others got injured after their car hit a divider and collided with another vehicle here on Sunday, police said.

The passengers, both residents of Kanpur, were returning after attending Holi celebration in Mathura's Barsana, they said.

Circle Officer Tundla Vineet Kumar said the accident took place on the over bridge near Usaini village on the national highway this morning.

The car went out of control, hit a divider and skidded off to the adjacent road where it collided head-on with another car, he said.

A police team reached the spot and took out the people trapped in both the vehicles and sent them to the district hospital, the CO said.

Devendra Mishra (43) and Bina Agarwal (50) were declared dead at the hospital. They were travelling in the same car, he said.

The injured are undergoing treatment, the officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

