Chitrakoot (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Two women and a minor girl were killed while two others sustained critical injuries when a mound of earth caved in during digging work in Basingha village under Raipura police station area here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when the women were digging earth for household work in the afternoon, Raipura SHO Sushil Chandra Sharma said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the incident and directed district authorities to extend an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to each of the deceased next of kin, an official spokesman said in Lucknow.

The victims were digging earth on the side of Satehta Nala when a mound collapsed on them burying Neetu (12), Sunita (33) and Gyana Devi (30) under it.

Two others were seriously injured and rushed to the district hospital, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

Senior officials, including District Magistrate Sheshmani Pandey and Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal, have rushed to the spot.

A government spokesman in Lucknow said the Chief Minister has extended his condolences to the bereaved families and extended the ex-gratia money.

The CM has also directed the officials to carry out relief operations and ensure proper treatment is provided to the injured, the spokesman added.

