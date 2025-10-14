Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Preparations are underway for 22 tableaux that will be displayed during the grand Deepotsav on the occasion of Diwali in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Ashutosh Dwivedi, Director of the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, stated.

Dwivedi said that Ramlilas from five countries, including Russia, Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, will be performed at the Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya during Deepotsav 2025.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Preparations for the 2025 Deepotsav are in full swing, with 22 tableaux being displayed this year, in which seven are from the Sanskrit department, 14 from the Information department, and one from the Ayodhya Development Authority."

"Apart from this, many cultural programs are being organised in which a main stage is to be specially set up in Ram Katha Park. Performances of foreign Ramlilas and performances of some big artists will be shown on this main stage. This time, Ramlilas from five countries are coming, which include Russia, Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Nepal," he added.

Interestingly, 100 children representing the 'Vaanar Sena' will accompany Lord Rama during a Yatra to the Ram Ki Paidi.

"This time, a Vaanar Sena of 100 will take Lord Ram to Ram Ki Paidi after descending from Pushpak Viman. This is special, and with its development, Deepotsav 2025 will be celebrated with full grandeur, with more lamps and more enthusiasm," he said.

Describing the Ramlilas that will be performed by the foreign nationals, he said, "In Indonesia's Ramlila, it will be shown how Hanuman ji burnt the Lanka and brought Lord Shri Ram victorious to Ayodhya; three different struggles will be shown in Thailand's Ramlila, one is Surpanakha's struggle with Laxman, Lord Ram's struggle with Marich, and the Ram-Ravana war."

"In Sri Lanka's Ramlila, we say Rameshwara, they say Ravananeshwara and their presentation is about that. The Ramlilas that came from Nepal used to present Sita only, but this time they are bringing the episode of Laxman Shakti Prayog," the Director of the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute said.

Preparations for Deepotsav 2025 have once again bathed Ayodhya in devotion and divine light. With the resolve to make this year's festival of lights truly world-class, the streets of Ayodhya have been adorned with magnificent decorations.

Lamp-shaped illuminations now grace every corner of the city, enhancing its aesthetic charm while elevating the spiritual aura of the sacred land to unprecedented heights, said an official release.

The Deepotsav festival is to be celebrated from October 18 to 20, along with a drone show and a light and sound show this year, as per officials. (ANI)

