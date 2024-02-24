Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): At least 24 people, including women and children, were killed and 10 were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying them fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Saturday morning, officials said.

The dead include 13 women, 10 children and a man, police said.

According to the police, "The accident occurred on the Riyazganj-Patiyali Link Road near Gadhai village at 9.30 am. The people travelling in the trolley were from Jaithara village in UP's Etah district and were heading towards Kadarganj to take a holy dip in the Ganga."

Police further informed that while on its way to Kadarganj, the tractor trolley carrying around 40 passengers lost contol and fell into the pond.

Shortly after the locals in the area heard the commotion at the site of incident and reached the spot to assist the rescue operations.

The police also arrived the scene and starting conducting the rescue operations which carried out until late evening.

10 people have been injured, out of which eight are undergoing treatment in the district hospital and others have been referred to Aligarh, said police.

Anup Pradhan, Minister of State for Revenue, UP Government, who was sent by the Yogi government to meet the family members, said that the government has announced to give financial assistance to the families of the deceased and injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed anguish over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of those who have died, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

"The loss of lives in a road accident in Kasganj district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to provide proper free treatment to all the injured," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted on X. (ANI)

