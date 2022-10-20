Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Three children died after they got buried under the huge earthen boulders in the Nayagaon Police Station area on Wednesday.

The deceased children, identified as Sachin, Kaushal, and Govind (12 years) in the Fakirpura village of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district were buried under the earthen boulders while on their way to home from school, sources said.

The parents of the children panicked after the deceased didn't return home from school. Searches were conducted by the locals and it was found that they were buried to death under the earthen boulders.

The police team reached the incident after an intimation was received.

The corpses of the deceased were sent for an autopsy.

The police investigation is underway and further information is awaited.

However, in September, in another incident reported from the Etawah district, four children died and two others were injured after a wall of their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the Chandrapura village in the Civil Line area of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

"Four siblings, three boys, and one girl, have died and the compensation will be granted to the family as per the norms," said Avnish Rai, District Magistrate, Etawah.

The deceased children were identified as Sinku (10), Abhi (8), Sonu (7), and Aarti (5) while one Rishav (4) and their grandmother Sharda Devi (75) were seriously injured in the wall collapse incident, and have been admitted to the district's, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Joint Hospital.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also expressed deep grief over the deaths caused due to wall collapse in Etawah.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the loss of lives due to the collapse of the wall in district Etawah. The Chief Minister has directed the senior officers to immediately visit the spot and conduct relief work," the CMO tweeted.

"The Chief Minister has given instructions to provide relief amount of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed them (officials) to make proper arrangements for their treatment while wishing for a speedy recovery of the injured," it said in another tweet. (ANI)

