Mathura, Mar 24 (PTI) A three-day G20 International Yoga festival and Millet fair 2023 is slated to be held in Vrindavan from March 25, the programme convenor said Friday.

It aims to promote yoga and make youth health conscious.

"Noted dignitaries and experts have been invited to make the programs meaningful," Dr Vishnu Sharma, former honorary co-chairman Bar council of Delhi and convenor of the programme said while talking to a group of reporters.

One-day Yamuna cleanliness program in order to encourage people to keep the river clean has also been organised, he said.

The youths would also be exposed to the utility of millet and other cereals like gram, Bajra etc, the convenor stated, adding that cultural programs organised on the occasion will also convey some message for which the fair is being organised.

The year 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millets by the United Nations.

Thousands of delegates from India and abroad are likely to participate in the programs.

The invitees include Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, Union ministers Sanjiv Baliyan, Gen V K Singh, Arjun Meghaval, Sanjiv Baliyan, Swami Ramdeo, both deputy chief ministers of the state, Mathura MP Hema Malini, Tarun Rathi the president of UP film vikas parishad, Cabinet minister U P Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and noted saints of the country etc.

