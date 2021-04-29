Kaushambi (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Three people died while two others were injured on Wednesday night when a car first hit a motorcycle and then rammed into a truck in Kokhraj area here, police said.

Police said some persons were returning from Pratapgarh to Allahabad in a car, when the driver felt sleepy and lost control of the vehicle.

The car first hit a motorcycle killing its rider who was a youth, while two people travelling in the car also died. Two other persons were seriously injured.

SHO Pradeep Kumar Rai said the injured have been admitted to the district hospital while the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased, Rai said.

