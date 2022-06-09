Jhansi (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Three teenagers drowned while taking a bath in the Betwa river on the occasion of Ganga-Dussehra here on Thursday, police said.

A large number of people had come to take a bath in the river on Ganga Dussehra during which three children went into deep water and drowned, SDM Garoutha, Jitendra Baranwal said.

The bodies of the children were recovered with the help of divers, he said, adding that those who died have been identified as Devraj (14), Kapil (13), and Durgesh (14), all residents of Sayavani-Khurd Mauranipur village.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

