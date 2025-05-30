Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Four people were killed and 15 others were seriously injured after a private bus lost control and overturned in Lakhouwa village under the Baksha police station area of Jaunpur district.

The private passenger bus was travelling through the area when it suddenly went out of control and overturned, leading to the death of the passengers on the spot.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital.

According to Superintendent of Police, Dr Kaustubh, "A private bus carrying passengers in Lakhouwa of Baksha police station area of the district suddenly went out of control and overturned in Baksha. In this tragic accident, four people died on the spot, while 15 other passengers were seriously injured."

The injured were rushed to the district hospital, where many were in critical condition.

Further, the police are investigating the matter to ascertain the actual cause of the accident. (ANI)

