Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): An accident in Shahjahanpur district's Madanpur area claimed five lives after a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw, UP police said.

According to officials, three people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital. Five passengers, out of the total ten on board, were also injured.

The truck driver has been arrested, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, the police further confirmed in its statement.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shahjahanpur stated, "A tragic incident occurred in Shahjahanpur district involving a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw. Three people lost their lives on the spot, and two more succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital, bringing the total death toll to five so far. Five other passengers, out of a total of ten on board, have also sustained injuries."

The District Magistrate and the SP inspected the hospital and met the injured. "Two children have sustained fractures, and their treatment is proceeding well. If necessary, critical cases will be referred to higher medical centres, as decided by the attending doctors," the SP added.

Further, the official stated that authorities are monitoring the condition of the injured individuals under treatment. In another incident, at least 26 people were injured on Wednesday in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, as per the police officials. A tractor collided with a pick-up carrying passengers coming from a marriage ceremony. All the injured were hospitalised and undergoing treatment, according to the police. (ANI)

