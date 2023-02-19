Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): The search operation for three MBBS students who drowned in River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun while taking holy dip on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, is still underway on Sunday.

Five students of Badaun's Government Medical College drowned while taking baths in Ganga on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Saturday. Out of which, two were rescued by the divers while three are still missing.

Also Read | Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits West Kameng, Tremors Felt in Assam and Bhutan.

The SDRF team at Badaun Kachla Ghat along with the Inspector-in-Charge of Ujjain Police are conducting the search operation.

According to an eyewitness, all the students went into deep water and were washed away.

Also Read | Air India Express Flight From Dubai Makes Emergency Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, All 156 Passengers Safe.

Government Medical College authority said that it has informed the family members of the students. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)