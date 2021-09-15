Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A middle-aged farmer and his son were electrocuted when they stepped into their agricultural field here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Nizampur village in the district, they said, adding that a transformer had been installed a few years ago for supplying electricity to the tubewells near a water-filled pit.

Also Read | TS LAWCET And TS PGLCET Results 2021 Announced By Osmania University at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Results.

The deceased identified as Pramod Kumar (50) and his son Sadan (14), who were natives of Haider Nagar village in Hapur district, were living in Sikri Khurd village of Modinagar area with their family.

On Tuesday evening, the duo went to the field to fetch some green vegetables. Upon reaching there, they noticed that a snake, rat and a mongoose were lying dead in the field.

Also Read | Haryana: 34-Year-Old Man Found Murdered in Morni Forest Area of Panchkula; Two Accused Arrested.

When Kumar moved towards the transformer where the animals were lying dead, he got an electric shock and fell down. His son ran towards the spot to save his father and also got electroctuted.

Prima facie, it seems the duo died as electric current was already passing through the wet field, SHO of Modinagar police station Munendra Singh said.

When locals came to know about the death of the farmer and his son, they protested against the electricity department.

Officials of the police, revenue department and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited reached their house and tried to pacify the villagers.

Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh was immediately granted to the next of kin while Rs 5 lakh more will be handed over to the family soon, SHO Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)