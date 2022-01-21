Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday released the BJP's song for the assembly polls and said rioters, who once enjoyed the patronage of previous governments and were a threat to the state's peace, now have their posters pasted in public places.

Adityanath released the song titled ‘UP Phir Mangein BJP Sarkar' at the party's state headquarters here in the presence of its Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal Allows Private Offices in National Capital to Run With 50% Staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "The rioters who were once a threat to the peace and harmony of the state and enjoyed patronage of previous governments, today have their posters pasted on roads and crossings."

“Taking the basic mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the aim of our government, we have worked for the development of all but appeasement of none,” Adityanath said and referred to the achievements of his government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: If Akhilesh Yadav Contests UP Polls From Karhal, He Will Lose Very Badly, Says BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav.

Under the SP and the BSP governments sugar mills used to remain closed and arrears of sugarcane farmers were pending for years, Adityanath said, adding that his government made record payments to sugarcane farmers.

“Our government also paid cane dues pending from the SP and BSP governments' time,” he said.

Adityanath said that his government has fulfilled the promises made by the BJP in its 2017 election manifesto.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)