New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at five locations in Kashmir in its ongoing probe in Al-Qaeda case in Uttar Pradesh.

The places searched include Shopian and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said.

Also Read | Reddit To Shut Down Dubsmash on February 22, 2022.

The NIA claimed to have seized a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices during the searches conducted in the Valley since morning.

The case pertains to Umar Halmandi, an Al-Qaeda operative, who along with other accused persons, had been radicalizing and recruiting vulnerable persons for AQIS (Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent) and trying to raise Ansaar Gajwatul Hind (AGH) to carry out terrorist acts for which they had already arranged arms and explosive substances.

Also Read | Tripura Civic Elections 2021: 65% Voter Turnout Recorded Amid Stray Clashes.

The case was initially registered as on July 11 this year in Uttar Pradesh and the NIA had re-registered the on July 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)