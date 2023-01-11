Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been summoned by the MP/MLA Court of Uttar Pradesh's Sidhdarthnagar district on January 30.

The matter pertains to the comments made by the AIMIM chief, on various news channels on the Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

After his remarks, complaint number 566/2022 was filed against the Hyderabad MP by a petitioner named Rakesh Pratap Singh, a resident of the Siddharthanagar district.

He has been summoned under sections 153 (A), section 295 (A) and section 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Incidentally, the petition was filed against both Asaduddin as well as Akbaruddin Owaisi. However, in absence of sufficient evidence, the court granted relief to Akbaruddin. (ANI)

