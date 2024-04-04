Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Three terrorists including two from Pakistan were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), who had entered India illegally claiming to be Indian nationals.

The three terrorists were entering India using forged documents through Sheikh Farenda, a coastal village on the India-Nepal border.

Also Read | Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Says Experienced Hunger for 120 Hours Non-Stop While Hitchhiking in Europe 50 Years Ago (Watch Video).

"UP ATS has been receiving inputs for some time that some Pakistani nationals, with the help of ISI, will be entering India through the Indo-Nepal border. They are planning to carry out terror activities in India and have also received training at Hizbul Mujahideen training camp," the UP ATS said in a press release.

Based on the inputs, the UP ATS, Gorakhpur, while conducting electronic and physical surveillance, found that the two Pakistani terrorists were about to enter India.

Also Read | Gujarat: Two Workers Choke to Death While Cleaning Empty Storage Tank at Factory in Morbi Town, Case Registered.

The three arrested terrorists have been identified as; Mohammad Altaf and Syed Ghazanfar from Pakistan and Nasir Ali from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The police have registered a case against the arrested accused under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 (B), 120 (B) and 121 (A) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under relevant sections of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Foreigners Act, 1946.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)