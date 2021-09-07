New Delhi/Noida, Sep 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' Tuesday called on Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who reviewed the progress of development work at around a dozen airports in the state, officials said.

Gupta also informed Scindia during the meeting in Delhi that the date for the foundation laying ceremony for the Noida International Airport in Jewar is under planning while the airports in Moradabad and Kushinagar will also be "started soon", according to the officials.

"During the meeting, Gupta also shared with Scindia the progress report of undergoing works at airports in the districts of Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Sonbhadra, Gorakhpur, Agra, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shravasti and Moradabad," UP Civil Aviation Department officials said.

A new terminal building is coming up in Gorakhpur and a civil enclave is being built at Agra while no-frills airports at proposed in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad and Shravasti under the regional connectivity scheme of the Centre, they said.

Aligarh and Moradabad airports are currently operated by the defence services and letters have been sent to the Centre for starting commercial operations there, the officials said.

Discussion points also included the management and operation of airports being developed in UP via joint ventures with private firms, according to the officials.

"The UP government had in July written to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry for approval for carrying out a feasibility study to operate seaplanes on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur-Varanasi route, an update on which is yet to be received by the state government," they said.

