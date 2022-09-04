Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): As part of the Adarsh Gram Panchayat initiative, Bhartaul village in Bareilly district has become the first village in the state to have RO water in every household.

As many as four RO plants have been brought up in the village with an aim to make clean drinking water available to all.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Sets Herself Ablaze at Police Station After Police Allegedly Deny To Lodge Complaint of Rape in Shahdol.

The authorities plan to set up more ROs in the near future.

"Till now, four ROs have been installed and more will be set up. Our village has all the facilities," said village head Pravesh Kumari on Saturday.

Also Read | Delhi Police Issues Look out Circular Against Social Media Influencer Bobby Kataria After His Video of Smoking Cigarette Inside Aircraft Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI, Chief Development Officer, Bareilly, Jag Pravesh said that the move will save people from water-borne diseases.

"The village is already established under 'Adarsh Gram Panchayat'. 4 RO plants have been installed to provide clean water to all. More plants will be set up. It will save people from water-borne diseases," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)