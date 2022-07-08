Lucknow, Jul 8 (PTI) With an aim to strengthen the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP on Friday fixed responsibilities of its legislators and office-bearers in Uttar Pradesh.

They were assigned tasks here at a meeting in which state office-bearers and legislators participated.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: NTAGI Approves Corbevax, Covaxin for 5-12 Years Age Group, Say Sources.

According to the party's plan, ministers will be travelling to the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies where BJP lost the elections last time.

According to a party release, state BJP general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal told the leaders that meetings will be held at district-level till July 20.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Raped by Elder Brother in Sattari; Accused Arrested.

During the meeting, party leaders were apprised of the resolutions passed in the National Working Committee meeting of the BJP in Telangana.

Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP presently has 64 MPs, its ally Apna Dal (S) two, BSP 10, Samajwadi Party three and Congress one.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party's state president Swatantra Dev Singh, national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh, national general secretary Arun Singh took part in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)