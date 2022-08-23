Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) Newly-appointed general secretary (organisation) of the UP BJP Dharampal Singh on Tuesday interacted with party office bearers of Awadh, Kashi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur regions at the party's state headquarters here.

He said that from the organisational point of view, the BJP has earned the fame of being Sarvasparshi, Sarvasamaveshi, Sarvavyapi and Sarvagrahi dal (all touching, all inclusive, and omnipresent party).

Also Read | Delhi: First Successful Heart Transplant Operation Performed at RML Hospital.

"I will discharge the responsibility which the organisation has given to me," Singh said.

In a statement issued here by the UP BJP, he added that the organisation will ensure that it reaches to places, where it has not been able to reach so far.

Also Read | Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Gets Bail Hours After Arrest Over Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Muhammed.

National general secretary Sunil Bansal said that from the point of view of organisational development and expansion in terms of numbers, the BJP has made a strong place for itself in the Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and UP BJP chief and state cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh also spoke on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)