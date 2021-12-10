Ayodhya, December 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj seat, Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari has been disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following his conviction by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

Tiwari was sentenced to five years in jail by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

According to a notification issued by the Principal Secretary of UP's Legislative Assembly, the membership of Khabbu Tiwari will be considered terminated from October 18.

He was elected as MLA in 2017.

