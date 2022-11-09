Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP will hold a core committee meet on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming by-elections in Manipuri, Khatauli and Rampur.

BJP core committee meeting will be held at Chief Minister's official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg, this evening. The meeting will be held in the evening after CM Yogi Adityanath returns from Mathura tour.

The meeting will be attended by State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Organization General Secretary Dharampal Singh and both the Deputy Chief Ministers.

There will be a discussion about the names of the candidates of Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, Khatauli and Rampur assembly seat.

The leaders will discuss over Aparna Yadav's name from Mainpuri seat. However, no one's name is final yet.

BJP state president while talking to ANI told said, "By-elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh in one Lok Sabha seat Mainpuri and two assembly seats Rampur and Khatauli, Bharatiya Janata Party will enter the election fray with its full preparation. By distributing the work to our workers, we will take that government report card to the public and surely the by-elections of the BJP in both the Vidhan Sabha and Mainpuri Lok Sabha elections will be cent per cent lotus."

The state president said that in the last Assembly polls BJP won about 18000 votes from the Khatauli seat.

"Khatauli has been our strong seat, we won by about 18000 votes in the last assembly. There we have completed preparations which the government has worked. We have done our work to fulfil the promises of the resolution letter. The whole activism is in the midst of the public. As far as the question of the opposition, the public will answer the opposition again in the election," he added.

The polling for the by-polls will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Khatauli seat fell vacant on Monday when BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified after his recent conviction in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Uttar Pradesh's Rampur from where Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was disqualified after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case last month.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. (ANI)

