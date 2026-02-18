Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 commenced today across the state, with students appearing at over 8,000 examination centres.

Ahead of the exams, the Minister of State for Secondary Education (Independent Charge), Gulab Devi, visited various centres and offered sweets to students while extending her blessings. She also inaugurated the state-level control room at the Director of Education (Secondary) Lucknow camp office, ensuring a fully technology-based, transparent system.

In Prayagraj, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma highlighted the scale and monitoring arrangements for the exams.

He said, "Over 1 lakh 95 thousand students will participate in the exams this time. We have 333 centres where monitoring will be done via CCTV. We have held a meeting with police officers and headmasters... The Chief Minister has given clear instructions that the exams should be conducted without cheating. School administrators have a major responsibility to ensure that no unfair practices occur at their centres and that students get a good environment. If anyone is found involved in any of these things, strict action will be taken."

According to an official release, a total of 53,37,778 candidates are registered this year, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students. The state has set up 8,033 examination centres, comprising 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools. Of these, 18 districts have been declared sensitive, 222 centres highly sensitive, and 683 sensitive.

To strengthen the examination system, the state has appointed 8,033 centre administrators, 8,033 external centre administrators, 8,033 static magistrates, 1,210 sector magistrates, and 427 zonal magistrates. Additionally, 69 divisional and 440 district-level mobile squads have been formed. State-level supervisors have also been appointed for all 75 districts and 18 divisions to ensure strict oversight.

The state-level control room in Lucknow has issued toll-free helpline numbers 18001806607 and 18001806608 to assist candidates and parents. The Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj, has also activated toll-free numbers 18001805310 and 18001805312. Complaints and suggestions can be submitted via email, Facebook, X handle, or WhatsApp. Control centres have been established at Prayagraj headquarters as well as regional offices in Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur. (ANI)

