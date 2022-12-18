Bareilly (UP, Dec 18 (PTI) The body of a 45-year-old farmer was found in his farmland in Surla village here on Sunday, police said.

Jagdish had gone to the field late on Saturday evening to guard his crops against stray cattle, they said.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says 'Country Committed To Improve Trade Facilitation for Every Stakeholder'.

When the farmer did not return home on Sunday morning, the family members reached the field and found the body lying in a pool of blood. Police also reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said.

Two police teams have been deployed to investigate the incident, the officer said.

Also Read | India's G20 Presidency an Opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir To Showcase Its Tourism Potential Across World, Says LG Manoj Sinha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)