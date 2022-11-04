Bareilly (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) The body of a missing history sheeter was recovered from a canal near a field on Friday in Milak village of the Qila police station area here, police said on Friday.

Identified as Mukhtar Ahmed (40), a resident of Ejaz Nagar Gotia, he was missing since November 1.

Also Read | Gas Price Rise: Mahanagar Gas Hike Prices Again; CNG To Cost Rs 89.50.

According to the police, the family had lodged a missing complaint with the Baradari police station. Since then the police were looking for him.

Mukhtar's body was found lying face down in the canal with a cloth tied over its mouth. Police reached the spot after receiving information from the villagers.

Also Read | Twitter Fires Over 200 Employees in India; Entire Marketing, Communications Department Sacked, Say Sources.

After investigation, the police took the body in possession and sent it for post-mortem.

Circle Officer Shweta Yadav said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)