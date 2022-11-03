The cabinet cleared 22 of the 23 proposals at the meeting in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI/Photo)

Lucknow, November 3: UP cabinet has cleared setting up private universities in Ghaziabad, Noida and Farrukhabad, along with another 19 proposals.

A cabinet meeting was convened in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday during which 22 of the 23 proposals tabled were passed.

Among the proposals cleared at the cabinet meeting were those pertaining to issuance of letters of intent for setting up the SDGI Global University in Ghaziabad and Major SD Singh University in Fatehgarh, Farrukhabad, under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019. A proposal regarding the release of the letter of intent for establishing the JSS University in Noida was also approved during the meeting. Yogi Adityanath Govt in Uttar Pradesh to Add 352 Additional PICUs in 72 Districts to Ensure Better Health Facilities for Children.

There was also a proposal for provision of land belonging to the Irrigation department for the Sarayu Canal National project in Siddharthnagar district, which was cleared by the cabinet.Also among the proposals that were approved was one regarding the transfer of 160.7608 hectares of non-forest land for installing canal systems under the Kanhar Irrigation project. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Plays Cricket After Inaugurating ‘Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup’ in Lucknow (Watch Video).

A proposal seeking an amendment to the mandate of the Revenue department to facilitate the transfer of land of the Divisional Commissioner Office Complex, Varanasi (Revenue department) free of cost, for construction of the proposed integrated divisional level office in Varanasi district, was also okayed at the cabinet meet.

There was a proposal concerning the delegation of powers and duties of the director general, School Education, by integrating directorates or offices of the Basic Education department under the director general, School Education and directorates or offices under the Secondary Education department, which, too, received the cabinet nod on Thursday.

Also among the proposals tabled and cleared was one seeking an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Data Center Policy, which was notified by the BJP government in the state in 2021, and another one regarding the adoption of the system of determining the period for starting commercial operations under the Uttar Pradesh Information Technology and Startup Policy, 2017. The cabinet also approved financial incentives for investors.

A proposal to amend the Uttar Pradesh Startup policy, which was notified in 2020, was also approved along with another seeking an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion policy of this year.

The state cabinet also gave its nod to another proposal seeking the addition of rural police stations within the commissionerates of Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur. The cabinet approval paved the way for the addition of 6 rural police stations in Lucknow, 12 in Varanasi and 14 in Kanpur.

