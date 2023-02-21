Bareilly, Feb 21 (PTI) The carcass of a leopard was found in the Hardoi branch canal in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, officials said on Tuesday.

The post-mortem examination of the carcass was carried out at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, they said.

Principal scientist of IVRI's Centre for Wildlife Abhijit Pawde said the leopard, weighing 55 kgs, had died some days back, and its skin did not rot as it was in cold water.

But, due to this, the leopard has lost its hair from the body skin, Pawde said.

There were bite marks of a tiger or a bigger cat on the leopard's neck, due to which it died. The leopard weighed around , he said.

