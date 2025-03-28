Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, inaugurated Techkriti 2025, Asia's largest intercollegiate technical and entrepreneurial festival, at IIT Kanpur.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, The CDS gave insights on the need for advancement and modernisation in the Indian Armed Forces and shared his perspectives on preparing for emerging challenges of Future Wars, specifically in the Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum and Cognitive domains.

In his address, Gen Anil Chauhan emphasized the importance of embracing technological advancements, strategic thinking and adaptability to meet future security challenges.

He inspired the young audience comprising scholars, students and NCC Cadets by highlighting the values of Discipline & Resilience, Courage & and Sacrifice. His encouraging words at Techkriti 2025 motivated students to pursue careers in defence and technology, the release added.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, AOC-in-C, Central Air Command and Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director IIT Kanpur. This year's theme, "Panta Rhei" (Everything Flows), highlights the continuous evolution of technology and innovation. Techkriti 2025 promises to be a remarkable celebration of technology, entrepreneurship and collaboration, pushing the boundaries of discovery and innovation.

A special segment, 'Rakshakriti', a dedicated Defence Expo to showcase the cutting-edge defence technology, was a key feature of Techkriti 2025. Driving further synergy between armed forces, academia and defence industry, Gen Anil Chauhan interacted with budding technologists. The event provided a sound platform to connect researchers with industry leaders, enabling the development of advanced technologies like autonomous drones, strengthening national security and reducing import dependence, the release added. (ANI)

