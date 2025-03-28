New Delhi, March 28: The Government of India has constituted the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to revise salaries and pensions for Central Government employees and pensioners. This move is expected to boost consumption and contribute to economic growth.

During a parliamentary session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided key insights into the 8th Pay Commission’s impact. She stated that as of March 1, 2025, approximately 36.57 lakh Central Government civilian employees and 33.91 lakh pensioners/family pensioners (as of December 31, 2024) are expected to benefit from the recommendations. Defence personnel and pensioners will also be covered under the 8th CPC. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: Central Govt Employees Likely To Receive up to INR 19000 Increase in Median Salary, Says Goldman Sachs.

Regarding the Commission’s terms of reference and report submission timeline, FM Sitharaman mentioned that these details will be decided in due course. The government is currently seeking inputs from key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel & Training, and State Governments, to define the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Commission. 8th Pay Commission: Massive Salary Hike on Cards for Central Government Employees, Here’s What To Expect.

A question was raised on the financial burden that implementing the 8th CPC recommendations might impose on the government. FM Sitharaman clarified that the financial impact can only be assessed once the Commission submits its recommendations and they are accepted by the government.

The 8th CPC is expected to play a crucial role in revising pay structures, improving employee welfare, and influencing national economic trends. Further updates will be available once the Commission finalises its report.

