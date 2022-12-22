Prayagraj (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra appeared before the Allahabad High Court on Thursday and said nodal officers are appointed in every department to ensure timely compliance with court orders.

The bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice J J Munir had summoned the chief secretary over shortage of staff in courts and in the Advocate General's office and also over non-filing of reply in time by departments in various cases pending before the high court.

The chief secretary informed the bench that he would hold a meeting with the secretaries of all departments and law officers so that government lawyers would get the information related to a case on time and they could better represent the government in the court.

He said nodal officers are appointed in every department to ensure that court orders are complied with in time and that a system will be developed to fix accountability with the help of technology in cases of delay in compliance.

The court said that in many cases, despite repeated instructions from the court, government officials do not file replies in time, nor do they pick up calls of government lawyers which disrupt court proceedings and valuable court time is lost.

The chief secretary said that due to a fire in the Advocate General's office, many records were destroyed, due to which the government files are not available.

He requested the court to allow the state government to make a new record by copying the same from the records of the high court. The court game permission to prepare new files from the records of the high court during winter vacations.

