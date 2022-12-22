Lakhimpur Kheri, Dec 22: A 60-year-old man died after a Government Railway Police constable shot him with his service pistol inside a passenger train on Thursday following an argument, officials said.

An FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested, they said.

According to police sources, the accused constable, identified as Amit Singh, shot at the leg of Munna Lal following an argument. Lal was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

GRP Lakhimpur station in-charge Devendra Singh told media persons that an FIR had been lodged by Lal's brother. Superintendent of Police, Railways, Pooja Yadav rushed to Lakhimpur and carried out preliminary investigations into the matter.

The senior official said Singh has claimed that Lal attacked him when the train reached the Dudhwa railway station and tried to take away his service pistol following which he shot at his leg.

